GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK holds meeting in Thoothukudi inviting suggestions for its election manifesto

There is anger among people who want to see change of guard at the Centre to take care of their wellbeing, says Kanimozhi, who heads the DMK panel on manifesto

February 05, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, meeting representatives from various organisations to get suggestions on party’s election manifesto for the Lok Sabha election, in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, meeting representatives from various organisations to get suggestions on party’s election manifesto for the Lok Sabha election, in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The DMK, which has formed a committee headed by MP Kanimozhi to prepare its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election, began its work here on Monday by inviting suggestions from the people.

At a meeting held at a private marriage hall on Tiruchendur Road, party functionaries, representatives of trade bodies, doctors, teachers, educationists, farmers, non-governmental organisations, fishermen, and members of the public from Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram districts submitted their suggestions.

On behalf of the CITU, its Thoothukudi district secretary Russel submitted a memorandum that included allocation of sufficient funds by the Centre for outer harbor development of VOC Port, execution of Sethu Samudhram Ship Canal Project to accelerate the rapid development of east and west coast, filling vacancies in ports in Thoothukudi, Chennai, and Ennore, revival of Thoothukudi-Colombo cruise service, development of coastal tourism between Kochi and Thoothukudi by connecting Thiruvananthapuram, Kanniyakumari, and Tiruchendur, setting up a freight corridor between Thoothukudi and Chennai, introduction of more trains connecting Thoothukudi with Chennai, Coimbatore and Mumbai, heavy investment for non-polluting industries in southern districts and so on.

Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, in his memorandum, suggested construction of an overbridge at VMS Nagar, a trade centre in front of the Thoothukudi Fisheries College, introduction of one more train to Chennai in addition to Pearl City Express and establishment of a Kendriya Vidhyalaya and an Indian Institute of Technology in Thoothukudi.

Upgrade of Thoothukudi Airport, setting up desalination plant in Thoothukudi, boost to tourism industry, widening of the two-lane East Coast Road into four-lane highway and steps to protect matchbox and firecrackers industries were some of the demands made at the meeting.

Ministers P. Geetha Jeevan and Anita Radhakrishnan, MLAs G.V. Markandeyan, M.C. Shanmugaiah, Kadhar Batcha Muthuramalingam and others submitted their demands.

Ms. Kanimozhi said similar meetings would be held at nine places before submitting a report to the party high command at the earliest.

“Since the Union government is not at all bothered about the welfare of Tamil Nadu, no Central assistance has been released to assuage the agony of the flood-affected people. So, there is intense anger among the people who want to see change of guard at the Centre to take care of their wellbeing,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

Minister for Information Technology P.T.R. Palanivel Thiyagarajan and other members of the committee were present.

The second meeting will be held at Kanniyakumari on February 6.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / General Elections 2024 / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.