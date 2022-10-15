DMK cadre in Dindigul, Theni, Madurai stage protest against imposition of Hindi

Condemning what it termed the Union government’s move to impose Hindi in non-Hindi speaking States by making it the national language, the DMK staged a demonstration in Dindigul, Theni and Madurai districts on Saturday.

At the protest that was held across the State, speakers said that after Narendra Modi-led BJP government assumed office in 2014, imposition of Hindi and making it the ‘official language’ were being forced upon the people by the Union government. While ignoring all other Indian languages, questions in the national-level competitive examinations were being set only in English and Hindi to give “undue advantage” to the students from Hindi-speaking States.

“Despite stiff opposition from Chief Ministers of non-Hindi speaking States, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is vigorously pushing forward his agenda of making Hindi the common language in line with the RSS policy of ‘one nation, one culture, one food,’ etc. This will result in serious consequences,” the speakers said..

In Dindigul, east district president and Palani MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar led the protest in front of the Head Post Office in the presence of Dindigul MP P. Velusamy and Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan.

Speaking at the protest, Mr Senthilkumar said India is the land of many languages. “In such a backdrop, to make a language (Hindi) as the official medium of instruction in educational institutions and in competitive exams across the country by the BJP-led Union government is an attempt to wipe out so many languages that have history dating back to 3,000-4,000 years,” he said.

“If it is all changed into Hindi, how will the entire country be able to comply? Such proposals show the selfishness and dictatorship of the Narendra Modi-led Union government,” he charged.

He said that the Union must give respect and space for every language equally and demanded a rollback of the announcement. “Until it is cancelled, protests would continue across the State just like how the country revolted against farm laws,” he said.

District youth wing organiser Ganesan, district student wing convenor Aswin Prabakaran, and other party functionaries were present.

Similar protests were held at Palanganatham in Madurai which was led by district secretary K. Thalapathy, Madurai South district secretary Sedapatti M. Manimaran. While, Sholavandan MLA A. Venkatesan led the protest at Oomachikulam. The protest at Uthamapalayam in Theni district was led by Cumbum N. Ramakrishnan.