Distribution of aid marks Republic Day celebration

Without no public participation or cultural events due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Republic Day celebration was subdued here on Wednesday.

After unfurling the national flag at the Tharuvai Ground, District Collector K. Senthil Raj, accompanied by Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, took salute from the policemen and honoured 604 meritorious officials, policemen and sportsmen. He also gave away ₹ 51.42 lakh-worth welfare measures to 95 beneficiaries.

Additional Collector Saravanan, Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, District Forest Officer Abishek Tomar and other senior officials were present.

In the Republic Day celebrations held at Thoothukudi Airport, Director N. Subramanian hoisted the national flag and honoured the best performers of the airport with certificates in the presence of Air Traffic Control Officer Subravelu, Airport Manager Jayaraman and other officials.

Unfurling the tricolor in the Republic Day celebrations held at VOC Port, Chairman T.K. Ramachandan said the Port had handled 26.05 million tonnes of cargo and 5.93 lakh containers during this financial year till December last, registering the growth rate of 10.37 % compared the corresponding period of last year.

He said the port had planned to establish Tamil Nadu Maritime Heritage Museum & VOC Museum on the Port premises and convert Berth 9 as the third container terminal, mechanisation of North Cargo Berth 3.

Traffic Performance Awards for the year 2020-21 for exemplary performance of steamer agents, stevedores, container vessel operators, container liners, container freight stations, custom house agents,exporters, importers and business partners were given. Mr. Ramachandran also distributed the awards to meritorious officers and staff of various departments of the port.

TENKASI

Meritorious officials and anti-COVID-19 warriors were honoured in the Republic Day celebrations held here on Wednesday.

In the Republic Day celebrations held at Eswaran Pillai Government Higher Secondary School here, District Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj unfurled the national flag. Accompanied by Superintendent of Police R. Krishnaraj, the Collector inspected guard of honour and took salute from the police.

After honouring 49 policemen with the Chief Minister’s Medal, Mr. Gopala Sundararaj feted 25 meritorious policemen with certificates. The Collector also honoured 82 government officials from various departments for their distinguished service.

As Sankarankovil MLA E. Raja recently won the bronze medal in Asian 140 kg category weightlifting, the Collector also honoured the MLA during the Republic Day celebration.

Doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff of government and private hospitals, whose stupendous anti-COVID-19 services, were recognized with certificates.

MLAs S. Palani Nadar of Tenkasi and senior officials participated in the Republic Day celebrations.

TIRUNELVELI

The COVID-19 restrictions robbed off the usual fanfare from the 73rd Republic Day celebrations held at Armed Reserve Police Ground in Palayamkottai on Wednesday.

After hoisting the national flag and inspecting guard of honor by the police, Collector V. Vishnu honoured 91 policemen with Chief Minister’s Medal, 108 policemen and 222 government officials with certificates and distributed welfare measures worth ₹4.42 lakh to 10 beneficiaries, all farmers. He also honoured the meritorious sportsmen from the district, who had represented Tamil Nadu and India in the national and international events, with medals.

Following yoga by the policemen, the martial artists displayed their skills in ‘silambam’.

Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, A.T. Durai Kumar, Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli East, T.P. Suresh Kumar and others participated in the Republic Day celebrations.

Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran hoisted national flag in the Republic Day celebrations held on the Corporation Office premises. After honouring the meritorious officials of the urban civic body, Mr. Vishnu Chandran also handed over welfare measures to the workers.

In Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Vice-Chancellor K. Pitchumani hoisted the national flag. Delivering the Republic Day address, Dr. Pitchumani said the MSU had established archaeological centre and e-governance centre on its premises.

Principal District Judge, Tirunelveli, A. Nazir Ahmed hoisted the national flag on the district court complex in which judges, advocates and the court staff participated.

In the Veterinary College and Research Institute at Ramaiyanpatti, principal (In-Charge) Edwin hoisted the tricolor.

In the Republic Day celebrations held at TWAD Board’s Circle Office in Shanthi Nagar, Superintending Engineer Rajasekar hoisted the national flag and Assistant Executive Engineer Jawahar Kennedy delivered Republic Day address.

Republic Day celebrations were held in all schools and the colleges on Wednesday without students’ participation.

Nagercoil

Collector M. Aravind unfurled the national flag in the Republic Day celebrations held at Anna Stadium here on Wednesday and took salute from the policemen.

After taking salute from the police, Mr. Aravind, accompanied by Superintendent of Police V. Badri Narayanan, presented the Chief Minister’s Medal to 63 policemen and honoured 274 meritorious officials, teachers, sportsmen, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others.

Doctors, police, and the officials who performed exceptionally well in the anti-COVID-19 operations received certificate of merit from the Collector.

Farmer Kutralam of Aalur in Kurunthancode taluk of the district was honoured for winning first prize in the district-level paddy yield competition.

Corporation Commissioner Asha Ajith, Sub-Collector (Padmanabhapuram) Alarmelmangai, Member of Parliament Vijay Vasanth and senior officials participated in the Republic Day celebrations.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan unfurled the national flag in the Republic Day celebrations held in the Nagercoil Bar Association and honoured the senior advocates with shawl in the presence of District Judge Arul Murugan.