Madurai

Disinfection tunnel set up on Corporation campus

A disinfection tunnel set up at Madurai Corporation office on Wednesday.

A disinfection tunnel set up at Madurai Corporation office on Wednesday.  

MADURAI

A disinfection tunnel costing ₹ 75,000 was set up at the Madurai Corporation office through contributions from the Madurai Freemasons here on Wednesday.

Commissioner S. Visakan said that with a control room teeming with people working on COVID-19 prevention, the disinfection tunnel would come in handy. He added that the tunnel had less than a percentage of hypochlorite solution which is instrumental in the process of cleaning.

“Our main plan is awareness and disinfection. In our office, we already actively encourage hand washing and have also set up sanitisers across the building. It is essential since we are all working outside of our offices and are on the field a lot,” he said.

The Collectorate campus and the market set up at Madura College also now have disinfection tunnels to ensure that more people who shop are safe. Currently, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district is 24.

