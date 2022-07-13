New VC for GRI assumes office

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, assumed office as Vice-Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI), Deemed-to-be University, near here on additional charge on Wednesday.

According to an official press release, he addressed all the deans, heads of departments, faculty members, officers and staff members, after assuming office at the helm of Gandhigram Rural Institute.

He has been appointed by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

He highlighted the noble contributions made by the great freedom fighter, Mahatma Gandhi, to rural India.

He has been on high-level committees of the UGC, DBT, CSIR, and several other public institutions. He has also served as a Chair Professor at Lunghwa University, Taipei, a visiting scientist to Hungary and Japan and has been on academic assignments to Germany, Italy, Australia, Singapore, Korea, Thailand and Kenya.

He has received, among other honors, Membership of The Royal Society of Chemistry, London, and The Electrochemical Society of India.