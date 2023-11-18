Dindigul edition of ‘Our State Our Taste’ witnesses good turnout

November 18, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition presented by Gold Winner saw an enthusiastic turnout during the preliminary round held in Dindigul on Saturday. A multitude of participants showcased their culinary skills.

In the contest, participants were tasked with preparing a traditional dish from Tamil Nadu or creatively reinterpreting a classic recipe. The simplicity of the rules belied the challenging nature of the task, leading to a fierce competition among the contestants.

Nazimunisa emerged as the winner of this round, wowing the judges with mutton gravy, paaya, fish gravy and nandu thokku. K. Riyazuddin who secured the first runner-up position presented Dindigul biriyani, mutton gravy, chicken gravy, honey chicken and chicken 65.

M. Narkis Banu, the second runner up presented nool parotta, coconut milk chicken, idiyappam paaya, karuvadu and chicken kulambhu. Umayal Vairavan, the second runner up also presented Chettinad chicken, mutton kola urunda among other dishes.

Celebrity Chef Damu, alongside Pandia Rajan Gold Winner ASM; Picha Muthu, distributor of RKG Ghee; Karuppaiha Sales Manager from Butterfly; Saranya, Head of Marketing, Elite Foods; a representative from DBS Bank India limited and Vairavel Pandya representative of Parson’s Court witnessed the event.

The final will take place in Chennai on December 16. Chef Damu will judge the dishes prepared by the competitors and declare the winners. The grand prize for the contest is set at ₹1 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹ 40,000, respectively.

‘Our State Our Taste’ is brought to you by Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly. In association with RKG , Aashirvaad and Elite Foods. Bambino is the Vermicelli partner, Parry’s is the Sugar Partner, Coir-On is the Comfort Partner, Gsquare is the Realty Partner, SRM IHM is the Hotel Management Partner, Banking partner is DBS Bank India limited, Venue partner is Parson’s court, Knowledge Partner is Chef Damu.