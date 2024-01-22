GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dindigul Campus Connect

January 22, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith speaks at a workshop in Alagappa Government Arts College, Karaikudi

Winners of the kabaddi tournament receive the trophy at Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Mettamalai, Sattur

Seminar on organic farming in progress at GTN Arts College, Dindigul

Lecture in progress at Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi

Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment, inaugurates a cricket tournament at Alagappa University, Karaikudi

Workshop in progress at Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni

Workshop on water resources held

A workshop was organised by the Department of Geology, Alagappa Government Arts College, Karaikudi jointly with National Institute of Hydrology recently. The objectives were to assess the current state of water resources in Sivaganga district, identify key challenges, and develop sustainable management practices. Asha Ajith, Collector, in her address, said that if the Department adopted villages for improved management and mentoring, all assistance would be provided. Distinguished alumni - K. Sethu Raman, CEO, Holmer Goldmine Inc., Canada; Manickavasagam, IIT Roorkee (Retd); and J. Francis Lawrence, Geology Department, Presidency College (Retd), graced the occasion. Resource persons from NIH Senthil Kumar and Manish Kumar Nema delivered key technical lectures.

Kabaddi tourney

A State-level kabaddi tournament was held at Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Mettamalai, Sattur on January 13. The chief guest was former Indian kabaddi team player Manathi Ganesan. More than 40 teams of boys and girls participated in the tournament. In the boys category, the first three places were won by Kamararajar Higher Secondary School, Krishnapuram, Hindu HSS, Watrap, and Government HSS, Maharajapuram. In the girls category, the first three places were taken by Kammavar Girls HSS, Kovilpatti, Girls HSS, O.Mettupatti and R.C.HSS, Meenatchipuram.

The NSS unit of the college organised a Road Safety Awareness Programme on January 18. M. Vivekanathan, Inspector of Police, Sattur, advised the students to wear helmet and outlined the importance of traffic rules. NSS Programme Officer M. Muthumari had made the arrangements.

Seminar on organic farming

Environment Club of GTN Arts College, Dindigul organised a seminar on ‘Sustainable food production: focus on organic farming practices’ on January 10. Club Coordinator P. Ravichandran welcomed the gathering. Principal P. Balagurusamy delivered the presidential address. Secretary and Correspondent K. Rethinam and Director Durai Rethinam offered felicitations. S.Arun, Assistant Professor of Economics, introduced the resource person, Maria Rose Meena, Director, SIMCODESS Society, Dindigul. Environment Club Co-coordinator S. Raja proposed the vote of thanks. Around 150 students took part in the seminar.

Lecture on career planning

The Department of Library of Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi, organised a lecture on career planning for students on January 10. S. Rajapushpam, Library Assistant, welcomed the gathering. S.Sridhar, Chief Librarian, spoke on having a career plan and direction amid the overwhelming array of choices. As many as 120 students of all departments attended the lecture.

Cricket tourney

A five-day South Zone Inter University Women Cricket Tournament was inaugurated at Alagappa University, Karaikudi, on January 18. Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment, inaugurated it in the presence of S. Mangudi, MLA. As many as 23 Teams from Kerala, Telengana, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu take part in the tournament.

Workshop held

A two-day workshop on ‘R-Tool Mastery: From Basics to Advanced Data Analytics’ was organised by the Department of Information Technology of Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni from January 22. S.Suganya Devi, Assistant Professor of SIVET College, Chennai, was the resource person. As many as 100 students participated in the workshop.

Maths aptitude

The PG and Research Department of Mathematics of Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science, Puduvayal conducted an add-on course on Mathematical Aptitude from Janaury 9 to 11. R.Swaminathan, Principal and Head, inaugurated the course and spoke on the importance of aptitude and reasoning. B.Koushick, external instructor, trained the students on reasoning and mathematical aptitude like age problems, direction problems, blood relation problem, number series ,coding and decoding problems. About 50 students took part in the programme.

