Dindigul Campus Connect

November 06, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

Workshop

Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi, in association with National Assessment and Accreditation Council organised a two-day workshop on ‘Outcome-based Education’ (OBE) for the faculty of various colleges. In his address, S. Rajakarunakaran, Vice-Principal, RIT, Rajapalayam, said that the present youth are well-versed with communication tools, they are interested in visualisation of technologies. Hence, the faculty members should master ICT-based tools. S. Baskar, Dean, R&D, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, detailed on Blooms Taxonomy for the assessment of teaching-learning of faculty and students.

Awareness programmes

The Department of MBA of Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, organised Income Tax awareness programme on October 26. Income Tax officer Chandrasekar spoke on basics of income tax, importance of tax compliance, filing process, exemptions, and deductions available.

The college and Rotary Club of Ramnad Royals organised a road safety awareness programme for about 150 drivers employed in educational institutions of Syed Ammal Trust on October 31. Shiek Mohammed, Regional Transport Officer, spoke on driving safely in today’s congested roads. D. Nagendran, a road safety trainer, employed a combination of presentations and videos to effectively communicate the importance of road safety and safe driving practices.

The college secured the winners’ trophy at the Anna University Zone-16 cricket tournament held at Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering, Karaikudi on November 1 and 2. As many as 21 engineering colleges took part in it.

Students urged to donate blood

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Mettamalai, Sattur organised a blood donation awareness programme on November 3. P.S .Rajkumar, Block Medical Officer, Sattur, Dr.P.K Arun, Rtn.Ramachandran and K.Mariselvam graced the occasion as chief guests. Dr..Rajkumar addressed the students about importance of blood donation, haemoglobin level, anemia and benefits of blood donation. More than 25 students were given free Spectacles by the chief guest.