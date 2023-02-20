Dindigul Campus Connect

February 20, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Soft skills are in direct relation with improved academic achievement, said G.Ravi, Vice – Chancellor of Alagappa University, in his Graduation Day address at Nachiappa Swamigal Arts and Science College, Koviloor, Karaikudi, on February 17. Earlier .V. Manickavasagam, Principal, welcomed the gathering. Sri La Sri Narayana Gnana Desika Swamigal, the Pontiff of Koviloor Mutt, gave his blessings on the occasion which saw 184 graduates of 2019 – 2022 batch and 338 graduates of 2017 – 2020 and 2018- 2021 batch receiving their degrees.

Startup contest

Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, joining hands with Stella Maris College, Chennai, and United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network Youth organised StartupTN Zone 4 Semi-Finals on February 17. S.Sumaya, Principal, welcomed the gathering. The keynote address was given by M. S. Irfan Ahmed, Director, Research and Industry- Institute Relations. C. P. Rosy Fernando of, Startup Solutions, Chennai. R. Vanathi of Thozhi Fashion Web and Mobile Application for Tailoring and Fashion, Rameswaram, were the event judges. Johny Tom Varghese, Collector of Ramanathapuram district, addressed the participants from 13 colleges.

NCC cadet wins prizes in Delhi camp

An NCC cadet and a senior under-officer, Sivasubramanian of third year EEE of P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi, was a member of the NCC battalion from Tamil Nadu which took part in the platinum jubilee celebration of Republic Day in New Delhi. He bagged the first and third prizes in singing and dance competitions, respectively in the national camp. He received the prizes from Director General of NCC Lt. General Gulbir Pal Singh in the presence of Major General Sherawat. R. Solaisamy, Correspondent, J.S. Senthil Kumaar, Principal, P. Marichamy, Dean, and S. Madhavan, Head of EEE Department, congratulated the student.

Talk on current issues and challenges

The Department of Commerce and Commerce (CA) of Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, organised a lecture on ‘Current issues and challenges of the Indian Economy’ on February 17. Chairman K.Raju and secretary R. Muthukumar presided over the programme. Principal Ushadevi gave the presidential address. .R.Praveena, HoD, introduced the chief Guest,.M.Meena of Saraswathi Narayanan College, Madurai.

Talk on pollution

The Environment Club and Department of Social Work in association with Institution Innovations Council (IIC) of GTN Arts College jointly organised IIC activity on National Pollution Control Day on February 10. .Jeyaprabha of Anna University College, Dindigul, and Anitha Vignesh, Assistant Engineer of Tami Nadu Pollution Control Board, spoke.S.Suresh, Assistant Professor of Social Work, proposed the vote of thanks.