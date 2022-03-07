Dindigul Campus Connect

PTA meeting

Ramco Institute of Technology, Rajapalayam, organised a Parents-Teachers meeting for first- year B.E. / B.Tech students on February 27. T.N .Ramasamy, Rtd. Headmaster, was the chief guest. L.Ganesan, Principal, was present. R. Venkatraj, CEO of Ramco group of institutions, offered the presidential address. Earlier, M. Kaliappan, Academic Coordinator, welcomed the gathering.

S.Rajakarunakaran, Vice Principal and K.S. Selvaraj, General Manager (Admin), interacted with the parents. S.Kannan, HoD/EEE and K.Vijayalakshmi, HoD/CSE spoke about placements and activities carried out on the campus. K. Basari Kodi, first-year coordinator, proposed the vote of thanks.

Outreach programmes

The Departments of Mathematics, Botany, Biotechnology, Biochemistry and Zoology of V.V Vanniaperumal College for Women, Virudhunagar organised various outreach programmes under Star College Scheme of the Central government on March 2. M.Tamilselvi, Associate Professor of Zoology, welcomed the gathering. Talks on ‘Enhancing the ability of teachers in numerical aptitude’; ‘Demonstration of plant tissue culture techniques’; ‘Introduction to Biotechnology’; ‘Mushroom cultivation’; and ‘Preparation of PPT for Biology’ were conducted. There was a demonstration on handling of Compound Microscope, Stereo Microscope, Phase Contrasts Microscope, Digital Haeomoglobinometer, Colorimeter, Flamephotometer and practical identification of blood groups. Around 115 PG Assistants of Government Aided Schools from Virudhunagar, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur and Aruppukkottai participated. A. Anitha, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, proposed the vote of thanks.

Meet on sports

Alagappa University College of Physical Education and Sri Murugan International Research Foundation for Higher Education, Karaikudi organised recently a two-day online meet on using “Innovative technology for sustainable development in sports, fitness and healthy life.

Around 800 participants from various universities of India and participants from abroad participated. M. Sundar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai, delivered the keynote address on ‘Management of sports injury with usage of modalities through electromyography research.’Madhyazhagan of University of Malaya delivered a talk on ‘Adapted physical activity for autism spectrum disorder.’ On the second day K. Ketheeswaran of University of Jaffna spoke on ‘Modern techniques in Yoga’ and Antoanela Oltean of Ovidius University of Constanta, Romania, on ‘Innovative methods in sports recovery and new means used in athletic training.’ P. Yoga, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

A place for KARE

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education Deemed to be University (KARE), Krishnankoil, has become the first ‘young university’ in the State to get a place in the 251-300 Times Higher Education Young University rankings in the best Universities under 50 years category. KARE, a 16-year-old institution, is among a handful of Indian Universities to enter the Young University rankings 2022. The selection was made on broad parameters such as teaching, research, international outlook and industrial output. Varsity vice president S. Shasi Anand, Vice Chancellor R. Nagaraj and Registrar V. Vasudevan appreciated the staff for helping the university get a place in the rankings list.

Science exhibition

National Science Day programme on the theme, “Integrated approach in science and technology for a sustainable future’ was conducted at Muthiah Alagappa Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kottaiyur on February 28. S. Gopukumar, Emeritus Scientist from CSIR-CECRI, Karaikudi inaugurated the exhibition. Principal T. Srinivasan was present. Inspire Award instituted by the Central government was given to PL. Arunachalam, a Class XI student who also received Rs. 10,000 in cash. Teacher C. Thangaraj for appreciated for his guidance in the project. The students had displayed about 100 projects at the exhibition.