Differently abled children felicitated

December 02, 2022 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Srimathy, Judge, Madras High Court, honouring a differently abled child in Madurai on Friday.

S. Srimathy, Judge, Madras High Court, honouring a differently abled child in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy.

Ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is observed every year on December 3, the Aishwaryam Trust conducted cultural events and competitions for differently abled children on Friday.

Madras High Court judge Justice S. Srimathy appreciated and felicitated the participants at the event. Advocate K. Samidurai spoke on the importance of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. Differently abled athlete A. Gopikannan of Madurai was felicitated. Madurai District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R. Ravichandran was present.

