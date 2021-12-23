DGP orders suspicious death case to CB-CID

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has issued an order directingd the Dindigul police to transfer the suspicious death case of a 12-year-old girl from Pachalur near Kodaikanal in Dindigul district to the CB-CID police.

The order, police said, shall be enforced with immediate effect. He had also requested the DGP, CB-CID to nominate an investigation officer to probe the case.

About a week ago, a 12-year-old girl was found dead with burn injuries on her body on her school campus at Pachalur near Kodaikanal. The Thandikudi police had registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of CrPC.

The parents and family members had demanded a thorough probe into the death and initially refused to accept the body after postmortem was performed.

However, senior officers intervened and assured that the probe would be fair and transparent following which they accepted the body and conducted the last rites in Dindigul.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) senior leader and former Dindigul MLA Bala Bharathi had appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to deal with cases against girl children with an iron hand. Not only the cases against girl students and women were on the rise, but the police investigations too gave an impression that they were lenient towards the suspects, she said.

A couple of women organisations and caste outfits in Dindigul district have already announced demonstrations in connection with the girl death case.

Senior police officers, who inspected the scene of crime, led by DIG of Police Vijayakumari told reporters that preliminary probe suggested that there were no indications of any sexual assault.