No entry for devotees

The district administration has banned entry of devotees in all places of worship till August 11. The Aadipooram festival at Andal Temple too will be confined within the temple premises. In a press release, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said the administration has taken the decision under the provisions of Disaster Management Act with an objective to keep the COVID-19 infection under control. He said that no sacrifice of animals, fulfillment of vow, festival at temples, car-pulling event, prayer meetings at churches and mosques and religious processions are banned.
