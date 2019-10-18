Despite increased awareness, instances of child marriage still on the rise in Madurai district

MADURAI

Data from Madurai Childline, which operates on 1098, reveals that there is a sharp increase in the number of instances of child marriage being reported in the district over the last four years. The data also shows that instances of child account for the highest number of interventions by Childline during the period.

Data indicates that while between April 2016 and March 2017 there were 75 calls made to Childline to report child marriages, from April 2019 till date, the number has risen to 129. In all these instances, officials of Department of Social Welfare and Childline had intervened.

Though the increase in reporting of child marriage can be attributed to increased awareness among girls, women and child rights activists opine that its prevalence in the district is still a matter of concern.

According to C. Jim Jesudoss, Director of Childline, Tirumangalam, Tirupparankundram, Melur, Usilampatti, and Sellur are identified as vulnerable areas, where a large number of child marriages are being reported. He says that child marriages are arranged by families from low-income groups, for girls aged 15-17 years.

Families arrange a marriage for girl children, as they consider it as a safety measure, says U. Nirmala Rani, advocate and social activist. “With the increasing instances of violence against girl children, parents think that it is safe to get their daughters married off early,” she says.

Mr. Jesudoss says that fear of inter-caste marriages is driving many parents to marry off their girls early. “Parents must sit and talk with their daughters to understand their needs and aspirations,” he says.

The cultural aspect of marrying their daughters within their families is still rampant, says Bimla Chandrasekar, Director of Ekta Foundation for Women. “The right of the girl child to choose her career and age of marriage is not taken into consideration by these families,” she says.

Ms. Nirmala Rani says that there must be a strong political will to strictly enforce the law to prevent child marriages. “Various government departments must work in convergence to ensure that The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, is duly enforced,” she says.

There is a need to bring a change in mindset among the public as many families arrange marriages for their daughters, despite warnings from law enforcement agencies, says Mr. Jesudoss. “The concept of gender equity can become a reality only through educating girl children,” he says.

District Social Welfare Officer (in-charge) S. Shamugavadivu says that the department is organising awareness camps among children and parents against child marriage.