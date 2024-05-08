GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Decomposed body of woman retrieved

Published - May 08, 2024 08:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoothukudi SIPCOT police retrieved a partially buried decomposed body of a woman from a water tank of a house here.

 Police said widow Asha Fairose, 44, of Ayyanadaippu Sivasakthi Nagar was living with her son Gulam Khader after her husband died six months ago. When foul smell emanated from the Asha’s house, the neighours informed the Thoothukudi SIPCOT police.

 When the police inspected the house, they found the body of Asha in a water tank, which had been partially covered with sand.

 As the police grilled Gulam Khader, he told the police that his mother passed away on May 2 and he buried her in the tank since he could not find anyone to conduct final rites.

 Since the police suspect that the Gulam might have murdered his mother, he has been taken into custody. Postmortem of the decomposed body is to be conducted at the spot on Thursday to ascertain the cause of the death.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.