Madurai

Death toll goes up to five

Sivakasi

The

death toll in Thursday’s fireworks accident near Sivakasi increased to five with the death of one more worker on Friday.

The police have identified the deceased as V. Selvi (37), C. Jothi (55), R. Chandra (48), A. Lakshmi (50) and T. Ponnusamy (75).

Meanwhile, another accident was reported late on Thursday night at Baskara Fireworks in V. Chockalingapuram near here.

However, no one was injured in the accident were a working shed was razed to ground.

