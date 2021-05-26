Dean takes charge in Virudhunagar

J. Sangumani has assumed office of Dean of Virudhunagar Government Medical College on Wednesday.

He succeeds R. Suganthy Rajakumari who has gone on leave. Dr. Sangumani was recently transferred to Government Medical College int Sivaganga after having served as Dean of Madurai Medical College.

An alumnus of Madurai Medical College, Dr. Sangumani has served there as Professor of Medicine.

After taking charge, Dr. Sangumani said that his immediate priority was to take steps to reduce mortality rate of COVID -19 patients. “We will ensure zero delay in admitting patients who are rushed to the medical college hospital,” he said.

Besides taking care of the health care workers who are putting in untiring efforts during the pandemic, vaccination will be given priority as it will help reduce new cases, he said. Dr. Sangumani also said that he would also focus on providing better facilities for students and faculty members at the new medical college under construction.