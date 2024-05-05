GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dealers warned against selling chemicals to unlicensed fireworks manufacturers

Only trained workers should be allowed in chemical mixing and filling works, says Virudhunagar SP

May 05, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police K. Feroze Khan Abdullah addresses a meeting with fireworks manufacturers and dealers of chemicals in Virudhunagar on Saturday.

The district police have warned dealers of combustible chemicals of stringent action against selling raw materials to unlicensed fireworks operators.

After chairing a meeting with manufacturers of fireworks goods and dealers of chemicals here on Saturday, Superintendent of Police K. Feroze Khan Abdullah said legal action would be initiated against those selling chemicals to illegal fireworks manufacturers. 

He warned the fireworks manufacturers against manufacturing goods other than those for licence was issued.  Legal action would be taken against those licence-holders of fireworks units who leased out their factories in contravention to the Explosives Rules.  The fireworks units should have all fire-fighting equipment in working condition on their premises. 

Besides deploying only those who were trained to work in fireworks units, the manufacturers should ensure that each of the working sheds had only the permitted number of workers. The manufacturers should not allow their employees to work outside the working sheds and to dry the fireworks goods under the shade of trees  The manufacturers should take utmost care of the life and limb of each and every worker working on their premises. 

Similarly, only trained workers should be deployed for works such as chemical mixing and chemical filling.  The manufacturers should desist from the illegal practice of leasing out their factory premises and allowing workers to manufacture fireworks goods on contract basis or allowing people outside their factory premises to make black fuses.  The manufacturers should alert the police about such illegal practices and the details of such persons would be kept confidential.

Stating that an illegal firework manufacturer, Maheswaran had been detained under the Goondas Act for causing loss of life in an accident, Mr. Abdullah said that those involved in manufacturing of fireworks without licence would face serious consequences. 

Manufacturers affiliated to Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association and Indian Fireworks Manufacturers Association participated.

