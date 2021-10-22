Deadline for paddy crop insurance is December 15

The last date for payment of premium for Samba Paddy II crop insurance under Revamped Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme is December 15.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that farmers need to submit land records, sowing report, copy for the bank passbook first page, Aadhar along with the insurance proposal.

The payment can be done at the e-service centres, primary agricultural cooperative societies and nationalised banks.

While the premium for the insurance scheme is ₹24,850 an acre, the farmers need to pay only 1.5% or ₹373 an acre, the Collector said.

Mr. Meghanath appealed to the farmers to make use of the insurance scheme factoring in losses due to unexpected natural disasters, pest attack.

Joint Director of Agriculture, Virudhunagar district, S. Uthandaraman, said that the district has a target of 20,000 hectare coverage of Samba paddy.

“Sowing has started in rain-fed areas like Narikudi, Kariyapatti and M. Reddiyapatti areas. Farmers in Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur and Watrap areas are getting ready for sowing expecting water release from the dams,” he added.

Crop insurance scheme will be implemented in all the 39 firkas in the district.