Dalits joining BJP is dangerous, says Thirumavalavan

‘RSS, BJP are against equality and social justice’

Dalits joining the RSS or the BJP was ignorance and dangerous, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan. “I will not allow encroachment of Dalits (by the RSS or the BJP),” he said while seeking votes for his party candidates for the urban local bodies elections here on Wednesday.

Mr. Thirumavalavan claimed that the RSS and the BJP were against equality among the people and social justice. “They will never raise their voice against burning of huts, denial of permission for Dalits to enter temples and murder and rape of Dalits. But, they wanted them to be known as Hindus,” he claimed.

The BJP wanted Dalits and Scheduled Tribes to be in its fold as they were the only potential communities across the country to fight against Sanatana Dharma, he said.

The RSS was trying to infiltrate into Dalits by giving Vinayaka idols in their hands, he charged. “Dalits can understand my view point if they can understand why B.R. Ambedkar was against the RSS, why he left Hinduism to embrace Buddhism and why he fought for abolition of caste system,” he added.

The BJP was trying to instigate caste fanaticism because it wanted to uphold religious fanaticism, he alleged. “It wants people to remain divided on caste lines but vote as Hindus,” he charged.