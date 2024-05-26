Cyclone Remal: fishermen stay away for 10th day in Thoothukudi district

After the heavy pre-monsoon rainfall that lashed southern districts, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

For the 10th consecutive day, fishermen in Thoothukudi district have anchored their country boats and await a return to normalcy. VOC Port authorities hoisted the warning signal to caution ships and other stakeholders about the prevailing weather conditions due to Cyclone Refal.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, there was not much rainfall in the district although the sky was overcast during the forenoon. In the later part of the day, it was sunny and the sky was clear.

In Kanniyakumari district, sharp showers were experienced in some pockets. Over the last two to three days, many reservoirs in the district saw a steep rise in their storage levels.

On Sunday, Perunchani dam had 58 feet water (maximum level 77 ft) with an inflow of 841 cusecs. PWD officials said that Kuzhithurai recorded 45 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m.. The Pechiparai dam had 45.37 ft with an inflow of 1320 cusecs and discharge of 2200 cusecs.

Tirunelveli remained normal and bright during the day, while Tenkasi district experienced a pleasant day. Visitors from far away places reached Courtallam early in the morning and long queues were witnessed in all water falls as the officials had lifted the ban following stoppage of rainfall.

The restaurants and lodges were also filled with visitors. Forest department officials and the police regulated the crowd through out the day.