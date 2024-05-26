GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cyclone Remal: fishermen stay away for 10th day in Thoothukudi district

Published - May 26, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Thoothukudi

Srikrishna L 2193
Rainwater overflows at Veeranamangalam river near Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district on Sunday.

Rainwater overflows at Veeranamangalam river near Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

After the heavy pre-monsoon rainfall that lashed southern districts, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

For the 10th consecutive day, fishermen in Thoothukudi district have anchored their country boats and await a return to normalcy. VOC Port authorities hoisted the warning signal to caution ships and other stakeholders about the prevailing weather conditions due to Cyclone Refal.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, there was not much rainfall in the district although the sky was overcast during the forenoon. In the later part of the day, it was sunny and the sky was clear.

In Kanniyakumari district, sharp showers were experienced in some pockets. Over the last two to three days, many reservoirs in the district saw a steep rise in their storage levels.

On Sunday, Perunchani dam had 58 feet water (maximum level 77 ft) with an inflow of 841 cusecs. PWD officials said that Kuzhithurai recorded 45 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m.. The Pechiparai dam had 45.37 ft with an inflow of 1320 cusecs and discharge of 2200 cusecs.

Tirunelveli remained normal and bright during the day, while Tenkasi district experienced a pleasant day. Visitors from far away places reached Courtallam early in the morning and long queues were witnessed in all water falls as the officials had lifted the ban following stoppage of rainfall.

The restaurants and lodges were also filled with visitors. Forest department officials and the police regulated the crowd through out the day.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.