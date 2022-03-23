Curbing rowdyism top priority, says new Commissioner of Police

T. Senthilkumar, who assumed office as Commissioner of Police of Madurai City on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Ashok R

T. Senthilkumar assumed office as Inspector General of Police/Commissioner of Police of Madurai City on Wednesday.

Previously, he was Additional Commissioner of Police in Chennai. A 2001-batch Indian Police Service Officer, Mr. Senthilkumar succeeds his batchmate Prem Anand Sinha, who has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, North Zone.

Mr. Senthilkumar joined the Police Department as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Jayakondam. He has served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Chennai, Madurai (for a very brief period) and Coimbatore, and as Superintendent of Police in Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and The Nilgris districts.

He has also served as Deputy Inspector General of Police in Salem and Commissioner of Police, Salem.

“Curbing rowdyism will be the top priority and prevention of crimes and detection of crime cases will also get equal focus,” he said.

Stating that he would keep a close eye on police behaviour while dealing with the members of public, Mr. Senthilkumar said antisocial elements would face stringent action.