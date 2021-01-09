CSIR-CECRI invites applications from experts

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) has sought an Expression of Interest (EoI) from experts for the development of multimedia content for CSIR-virtual lab.
Under the Jigyasa programme (a student-scientist connect programme) implemented by CSIR in collaboration with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), CECRI plans to develop e-learning modules with audio visual clippings and animation for conducting programmes on the virtual platform.
In connection with this, CSIR-CECRI has sought Expression of Interest (EoI) from Industrial organisations/Technical Consultancy organisations/ individuals to partner with this activity.
Interested applicants can send their Expression of Interest (EoI) in a sealed cover super scribing “Expression of Interest (EoI) for the development of multimedia content for CSIR-CECRI Jigyasa Virtual Lab” to The Director, CSIR- Central Electrochemical Research Institute, Karaikudi – 630 003, Tamil Nadu by post.
The application including the company profile and samples from the past experience should reach the address on or before January 25 by 4.00 pm. The shortlisted applicants will be called for further discussions. For more details applicants can visit www.cecri.res.in.
