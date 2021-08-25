CRPF team pedals through Madurai, Dindigul

Cycle expedition organised to commemorate Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team on a bicycle expedition from Kanniyakumari to New Delhi to commemorate the country’s 75th Independence Day left Madurai on Wednesday.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran cheered the 20-member contingent as they pedaled towards Dindigul.

Dindigul Superintendent of Police VR. Srinivasan greeted the CRPF men at Kamalapuram in the neighbouring district later in the day.

“Our rally, which began in Kanniyakumari on August 22. will culminate in New Delhi on Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2. It has been organised in commemoration of Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav,” said CRPF Assistant Commandant Mohammed Faiyaz.

The contingent is led by Assistant Commandant V.K. Pradeep.

“We selected a group of volunteers for the cycle expedition and they were given training for a month,” Assistant Commandant Faiyaz said.

Every day, the team pedals around 90 km. Besides interacting with the local people, the members also visit memorials of freedom fighters on the way. “We paid our respects at the memorial of Veerapandiya Kattabomman at Kayathar,” he added.

The team also engages local folk dancers as part of the celebration.