Creating sustainable rural livelihoods

MADURAI

A. Pandian, a paddy farmer of Kongampatti village in Melur block in the district, says paddy cultivation is under way in the village after three years. “Desilting of Kallanendhal tank after about 45 years has ensured sufficient water to irrigate 25 acres of paddy fields this year. This has also tremendously increased the groundwater level,” he says.

The desilting of the tank was part of a project undertaken by DHAN Foundation and sponsored by Axis Bank Foundation (ABF) to create sustainable livelihoods in rural households.

On Friday, the Board of Trustees of ABF, including S. Ramadorai, Som Mittal, Rajesh Dahiya and Jacob Ninan, visited several places in Madurai and Sivaganga districts and the media persons were invited to assess the change that the project has helped to create in rural households.

In the first phase of the project (January 2011 to September 2016), around 24,000 households were covered in Kottampatti (Madurai district), Natham (Dindigul) and S. Pudur (Sivaganga). In the second phase (2018-2022), 70,000 households are to be covered.

Through the formation of Vayalagam Tank Foundation, a federation of farmers promoted by DHAN Foundation, works are undertaken to preserve waterbodies and steps are taken to increase their agricultural productivity.

To facilitate capital creation for farmers, Agriculture Finance Groups (AFGs) are also formed, through which the members can save money and raise loans for agricultural activities.

Vasanthi, a paddy farmer of Vengaipatti village near Singampunari in Sivaganga district, says through the money borrowed from the AFG, she bought bullocks for farm works. “Poor rainfall last year, resulting in lower returns from agriculture, had led to severe cash crunch to start agricultural activity this year. The funds have helped us tremendously in many instances to meet our expenses during distress,” she says.

Mr. Som Mittal says by forming a federation with the support of DHAN Foundation, the members of local communities could create a sustainable model that could improve their livelihoods. “We all act as a catalyst in this process,” he adds.