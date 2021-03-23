‘Voters annoyed with AIADMK govt.’

The people of Tamil Nadu were annoyed with the AIADMK government so that it would fall on May 2, the CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami had failed to even keep up the promise made by their own leader in 2016. She had stated that the old pension scheme would be implemented and promised to do away with liquor in the State in a phased manner.

However, Mr Palaniswami, by joining hands with the BJP, had neglected them, he charged and said the people were determined to throw them out through the ballot on April 6.

As the D-day was fast approaching, a wave had formed in Tamil Nadu. The secular front led by the DMK would sweep the polls here, he said and added the misrule by the AIADMK for the last 10 years and the anti-people measures of the BJP at Centre would seal their fate.

Comparing the farmers’ protest in New Delhi with that of the pre-Independence struggle, Mr Mutharasan said that the agriculture laws amended by the BJP had generated anger among every Indian, except the BJP and the AIADMK. For doing so, the people were waiting to punish them through the ballot on April 6, he added.