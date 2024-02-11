CPI (M) wants CM Stalin to stop auctioning daily market in Virudhunagar town

February 11, 2024 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has appealed to Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, to put an end to the continuing murders in Virudhunagar town by cancelling the auction of shops and godowns in M.S.P. Raja Daily Market.

In a memorandum, the party Virudhunagar Town secretary, L. Murugan, said that the “huge profit” the market would give the successful bidder has resulted in 13 murders in the town in the last five decades.

Virudhunagar municipality has announced that auction of 33 shops and two godowns at the daily market near Desabandu Grounds would take place on February 13.

The market had gone for auction at a minimum price of ₹24 lakh. But, whoever wins the bid not just collects money from these 33 shops and the two godowns, but all over the town.

“They forcibly collect money from all road-side vendors across the town. Even those selling flowers and cucumber are not spared,” Mr. Murugan said.

In some places, the contractors threaten shopkeepers and indulge in fleecing by employing goons.

“Since this auction gets manifold profit, there is stiff competition among the bidders and leads to murders. This leads to social tension and disrupts public peace and normal life of the people,” the memorandum said.

Stating that the situation has not changed even now as even outsiders are showing interest in this auction, Mr. Murugan said his memorandum submitted to Virudhunagar Collector, Superintendent of Police has urged them to prevent the auction.

Instead, a commercial complex can be built on the same premises to increase the revenue of the municipality.