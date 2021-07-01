Madurai

COVID-19 vaccination vehicle flagged off

The COVID-19 vaccination vehicle that can vaccinate around 250 beneficiaries everyday, was flagged off in Madurai on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

District Collector S. Aneesh Sekar and Madurai Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan flagged off a COVID-19 vaccination vehicle from the District Collectorate premises here on Thursday.

The vehicle is jointly run by the district administration, Madurai Corporation and Young Indians, which comes under the Confederation of Indian Industries.

The Collector said that the vehicle will be deployed in markets, densely populated areas, and both in rural and urban areas to vaccinate the public. This will be highly useful for those who work at private and public organisations to get COVID-19 vaccination.

Everyday around 250 beneficiaries can get themselves vaccinated through the vehicle. One doctor and two nurses will work in the vehicle.

COVID-19 vaccination camps are under way in the district based on the supply of vaccines.

CII former Tamil Nadu Chairman Hari Thiagarajan was also present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2021 7:53:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/covid-19-vaccination-vehicle-flagged-off/article35081011.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY