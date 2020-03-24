COVID-19 positive patient ‘stable’

The condition of the 43-year-old COVID-19 positive case, who is undergoing treatment in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH), is said to be ‘stable.’

Sources said the patient was so far “stable” and hoped that he would start responding to the treatment shortly. As of now, three persons – a couple from Nanguneri, aged 67 and 62, and a 72-year-old male from Alangulam – are in the isolation ward of TVMCH with symptoms of COVID-19. Their blood and the swab samples have been sent for analysis.

“The couple recently returned from Australia after visiting their son. As they were suffering from fever, they have been admitted to the isolation ward,” sources said.

Meanwhile, 157 remand prisoners, who had been lodged in the jails in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts following their arrest in connection with trivial cases, were released from the prisons on their own bail on Tuesday in a bid to avert crowding in jails in the wake of COVID – 19 scare.