GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Couple electrocuted near TVS Nagar in Madurai

Published - May 11, 2024 07:03 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A couple were electrocuted after they came in contact with a severed electric wire near TVS Nagar in Madurai on Friday night. According to the police, S. Murugesan (54) and M. Papathy (42) of TVS Nagar were returning to their house after closing their shop nearby. When they were passing near the transformer on Santhanam road at around 8.30 p.m. , they stepped over a severed electric wire which was hanging from the electric pole and were electrocuted. On receiving information, the Subramaniyapuram police have registered a case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.