Couple electrocuted near TVS Nagar in Madurai

A couple were electrocuted after they came in contact with a severed electric wire near TVS Nagar in Madurai on Friday night. According to the police, S. Murugesan (54) and M. Papathy (42) of TVS Nagar were returning to their house after closing their shop nearby. When they were passing near the transformer on Santhanam road at around 8.30 p.m. , they stepped over a severed electric wire which was hanging from the electric pole and were electrocuted. On receiving information, the Subramaniyapuram police have registered a case.