May 05, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Madurai

A counselling session for personnel of the city police under the police well-being programme was held here on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan and State Nodal Officer for the programme C. Ramasubramanian were present.

Seventy male and female police personnel participated in the Maghizhchi programme aimed at creating awareness of ways to come out of mental stress.