Corporation installs green nets at traffic signals in Madurai city

May 04, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Corporation of Madurai has installed green nets giving the much needed shade for motorists near traffic signals in Madurai city on Saturday.

With scorching heat, the officials said that waiting at the intersections for one or two minutes or more may irk two-wheeler riders. It may also be uncomfortable for riders wearing full-mask helmets and sometimes painful for women and children.

Hence, with the commencement of ‘agni nakshatram’ which is likely to cause more heat in the coming days, the officials had put up the shades on North Veli Street (Sethupathi Higher Secondary School intersection), Apollo Hospital junction, Vilakuthoon-East Marret Street intersection and near Kamarajar Salai-Ganesh Theatre junction.

The officials said that based on the need, more places would be covered in a day or two.

Welcoming the initiative, many riders at Sethupathi School junction said that the green shade concept protected them from the feel of a burning sensation.

Traffic police personnel in the city said that vehicular population between noon and 3 p.m. had fallen drastically on the by-pass road, TPK Road, near Maatuthavani bus stand and in Vilangudi intersection, while the traffic remained almost same around the Meenakshi Temple and near the Collectorate.

Apart from the NGOs and advocates associations affiliated to political outfits, who offered buttermilk and drinking water near the District Court complex to the public, environment activists have urged the people to come forward and offer water for birds in bowls.

Doctors at the Government Rajaji Hospital have advised elderly persons and children to stay indoors, especially, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and avoid travel unless it was essential.