GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Corporation installs green nets at traffic signals in Madurai city

May 04, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Temporary shelter installed at traffic signal on North Veli Street in Madurai on Saturday.

Temporary shelter installed at traffic signal on North Veli Street in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The Corporation of Madurai has installed green nets giving the much needed shade for motorists near traffic signals in Madurai city on Saturday.

With scorching heat, the officials said that waiting at the intersections for one or two minutes or more may irk two-wheeler riders. It may also be uncomfortable for riders wearing full-mask helmets and sometimes painful for women and children.

Hence, with the commencement of ‘agni nakshatram’ which is likely to cause more heat in the coming days, the officials had put up the shades on North Veli Street (Sethupathi Higher Secondary School intersection), Apollo Hospital junction, Vilakuthoon-East Marret Street intersection and near Kamarajar Salai-Ganesh Theatre junction.

The officials said that based on the need, more places would be covered in a day or two.

Welcoming the initiative, many riders at Sethupathi School junction said that the green shade concept protected them from the feel of a burning sensation.

Traffic police personnel in the city said that vehicular population between noon and 3 p.m. had fallen drastically on the by-pass road, TPK Road, near Maatuthavani bus stand and in Vilangudi intersection, while the traffic remained almost same around the Meenakshi Temple and near the Collectorate.

Apart from the NGOs and advocates associations affiliated to political outfits, who offered buttermilk and drinking water near the District Court complex to the public, environment activists have urged the people to come forward and offer water for birds in bowls.

Doctors at the Government Rajaji Hospital have advised elderly persons and children to stay indoors, especially, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and avoid travel unless it was essential.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.