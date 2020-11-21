‘Construction of stormwater drains to be completed within five months in Thoothukudi’

Water stagnation issues in the port town would be addressed within five months as the construction of ongoing stormwater drains would be completed before this deadline, Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) and State Relief Commissioner K. Phanindra Reddy has said.

Addressing the meeting held here on Saturday to review the preparations made in the wake of north-east monsoon, Mr. Reddy said the local bodies of the district, which performed in a laudable manner when pandemic was in peak, should take all-out efforts to save rainwater instead of wasting it. Besides ensuring better water management and improving groundwater table, it would also mitigate monsoon-related woes.

Though the recent rains had caused damages in places like Thoothukudi, Kaayalpattinam and Vilaathikulam, the district administration and local bodies concerned had jointly addressed the issues to restore normalcy at the earliest.

“Construction of the stormwater drains in Thoothukudi will be completed within five months to provide effective solution to rainwater stagnation problems,” Mr. Reddy said.

District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner V. P. Jayaseelan, Additional Collector Vishnu Chandran, Sub-Collector Simranjeet Singh and senior officials of various departments participated in the meeting.

The CRA visited a few areas of the port town including P and T Colony, Bryant Nagar and Lourdhammalpuram to assess the damage caused by the stagnant rainwater.