‘Construct sidewalks’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to Madurai Corporation to construct platforms, sidewalks and pathways on city roads for the benefit of pedestrians. A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered the notice on the petition filed by advocate R. Vijayalakshmi from Madurai, who said that the city roads were unsafe for pedestrians who were often knocked down by vehicles. If platforms, sidewalks and pathways were constructed, accidents could be minimised, she said.

