Cong. MP writes again to Union Minister Nitin Gatkari to remove Kappalur toll collection plaza

August 21, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Virudhunagar:

Congress MP B. Manickam Tagore has again written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gatkari seeking his attention to order the closure of toll collection plaza at Kappalur on Monday.

Releasing the letter, he said that it was “illegal” to have the toll plaza at Kappalur since as per the laws, the distance between two toll plazas should be 60 km. In this particular case, the distance between the toll plaza at Chittampatti (on the Madurai-Chennai NHAI four-lane) and Kappalur was only 48 km. Hence, it should be scrapped at once as it was a clear case of violation of established norms.

The MP said that though he had written to the Union Minister in December 2022 and had got a response from the Minister’s office in March, till date there was no relief. The public, who proceeded to destinations like Tenkasi, deviated from the four-way lane immediately after passing the Kappalur toll plaza, where they had to cough up money under the guise of paying the toll fee.

Many commuters living in the neighbouring pockets in and around Tirumangalam and the village panchayats nearby were harassed by the toll plaza employees. The denial of access to the service road for reaching their destination had compounded the difficulties faced by the local populace, Mr. Tagore said.

Vehicle owners proceeding to T. Kallupatti, Srivilliputtur, Kadayanallur, Rajapalayam, Puliyangudi and Shencottah have been pleading to scrap the toll plaza from the day it was established. The Union Minister should forthwith direct the authorities to remove the toll plaza at Kappalur and save the hardships being experienced by the common man, he said in the letter.