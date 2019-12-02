Conducting urban, rural local body polls separately best system: Minister

THOOTHUKUDI

Asserting that the plan to conduct election for the rural and urban local bodies separately was the best system, which would be followed by all other States in the country, Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju said the DMK had approached the Supreme Court seeking stay on the civic polls only out of fear of defeat.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Raju said there was no harm in conducting the rural and urban local body polls separately as it would not hit the ongoing development works in any part of the State.

Since the system would not exert more pressure on the polling officials, it would be easy for them to execute with adequate security measures.

Following the announcement on elections for the rural local bodies, the State Election Commission was expected to come out with the schedule for the poll for urban local bodies. As this arrangement would ensure hassle-free polling in rural and the urban areas, the entire India might follow this system, Mr. Raju said.

He said the AIADMK was prepared to face the local body elections with the electoral allies who had alliance with the ruling party for the Parliamentary polls.

“The DMK, which managed to secure win in the Parliamentary elections by giving fake promises, got exposed in the Nanguneri and Viravandi by-polls,” Mr. Raju said.

He said the northeast monsoon would not have any impact on the civic polls.