Conduct Jallikattu in Avaniapuram, says High Court

December 20, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - MADURAI

Disposing of a petition that sought a direction to Madurai district administration to conduct jallikattu at Avaniapuram in Madurai in January, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Collector and Corporation Commissioner to conduct the event as per rules and in a peaceful manner.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan took note of the State’s submission that the district administration had been conducting jallikattu in a peaceful manner in Avaniapuram for the past few years. The court disposed of the petition filed by P. Mohanraj of Avaniapuram.

The petitioner said that several petitions had been submitted by people to the authorities seeking permission to conduct the event. If the permission was granted to individuals, it could lead to law and order problems and the jallikattu may not be held in a peaceful manner. Therefore, the district administration should conduct Avaniapuram jallikattu, he said.