Colleges wait for Plus Two mark statements to start admissions

They expect government guidelines on evaluation and admission

Colleges in the district are receiving continuous enquiries from parents regarding admissions for this academic year as there is ambiguity regarding the results for Class 12 owing to COVID-19 pandemic. But a few private and government-aided colleges in the district have started issuing online applications.

Lady Doak College Principal Christianna Singh said that the college would strictly follow guidelines issued by the State government regarding admissions for this academic year. “We will wait for the government guidelines on marks for Class 12 students and accordingly start our admission process,” she said.

She said that many parents were getting anxious over the ambiguity in college admissions this year. “We hope that the government releases concrete guidelines for evaluation of Class 12 students and the admission process for colleges,” she added.

M. Palani Natha Raja, Principal (in charge) of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, said that the college would start the admission process based on the Class 12 marks of the students. “We are waiting for the mark format which is to be released by the CBSE and other boards of education, following which we will start issuing online applications due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

American College Principal M. Davamani Christober said that they had started issuing online applications from June. Around 25,000 applications have been received by the college till date. “This is just an initial online registration for the students. After the mark statement is issued for Class 12, we will start the admission process,” he said.

Mr. Christober said that most parents make a rough calculation of the final marks based on the marks obtained by the students in Classes 10, 11 and 12.

Similarly, EMG Yadava Women’s College has also started issuing online applications, said a college staff. However, admissions will start only after mark statemkents are issued.