Madurai Collector takes charge as college secretary

Collector T.G. Vinay took charge as secretary and correspondent of M.S.S. Wakf Board College here on Friday after a long dispute regarding the secretaryship.
Regional Director of Collegiate Education R. Baskaran said that only after a government order was issued did the Collector take charge. Prior to this intervention, Mr. Baskaran was made the special officer of the college for a period of four months to ensure that salary was disbursed to teaching and non teaching staff in time.
An official from the Education department said though attempts were made to elect a secretary during Mr. Baskaran’s tenure, a faction of the college board approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that granted a stay order against election.
M. Mumtaz, a professor, said though aided college staff received salaries over the last four months with approval from the regional director, staff from the self-financing stream did not receive pay until the special officer got permission from the Directorate of Collegiate Education.
‘We will receive salaries’
“With the Collector taking charge, we can rest assured that we will receive our salaries in time, particularly in these hard COVID-19 times,” she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath