Collector hands over Form 12-D for postal ballot to elderly people

March 20, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Kanniyakumari district Collector P. N. Sridhar distributed Form 12-D for postal ballot to the elderly people and differently abled people on Wednesday.

People around 85 years and those with more than 40% disability are eligible to cast their votes through postal ballot in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in April 19.

Mr. Sridhar handed over the forms to elderly people located in the Kottar area.

Further, he informed people that the forms would be distributed by the district administration officials to the elderly people and differently-abled who wish to vote from their houses.