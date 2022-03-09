Collector cycles to work promoting green mobility

District Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar cycled his way to the Collectorate from his camp office in an initiative to promote green mode of transportation to reduce air pollution here on Wednesday.

The Collector, who set off from the camp office located almost two kilometers away from the Collectorate on a cycle, reached his office in about 15 minutes. A few of his office staff including personal assistant to the Collector, the ‘daffedar’ and an armed security, also cycled behind him to reach the Collectorate.

Speaking to the press, the Collector said that avoiding fossil-fuel powered vehicles once a week would make a difference in protecting the environmnet.

The Government of Tamil Nadu was taking various measures to protect the environment like the recently launched ‘Meendum Manjappai’ project that encourages the public to use environmentally friendly cloth bags instead of plastic bags, he pointed out.

“Resorting to use eco-friendly vehicles once a week will be beneficial for the common good,” he told The Hindu.

He requested the people be eco-friendly in their own little ways. “One of which is to use public transport, cycles or electric vehicles more frequently”, he added.

When told about the difficulties people face while using public transport, the Collector said, “the administration will take steps to ensure that public transport is more user-friendly, frequent and follow timings so as to encourage the public to use buses more often. It’s a two-way street.”

The public is slowly switching over to electric vehicles which will largely benefit the environment, he added.

Following the suggestion of the Collector, many officials reached their offices on bicycles or on foot.

A staff member working at the Collectorate who cycled from Karuppayurani said, “I cycled four kilometers to reach office. It will not only help keep me fit but will also benefit the environment. I look forward to coming on cycle once a week.”

A few student volunteers from local organisations that focus on the environment, welcomed officials at the Collectorate entrance with flowers and sweets in appreciation of their efforts to go green.

Earlier, a press release said that visitors coming to the Collectorate on Wednesdays would be encouraged to avoid motorised transport.