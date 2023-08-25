HamberMenu
CM’s extended breakfast scheme launched in southern districts

August 25, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana inaugurated the second phase of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Extended Breakfast Scheme for the students of standards 1-5 in Cumbum in Theni district on Friday.

Minister Raja Kannappan launched the scheme at Panchayat Union Primary School at Kuppanivalasai in Ramanathapuram district.

Minister Raja Kannappan launched the scheme at Panchayat Union Primary School at Kuppanivalasai in Ramanathapuram district. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The officials from the district administration said that a total of 426 schools with 22,726 students covering panchayat, panchayat union and in other categories in the district would benefit from the scheme.

Every day, the menu comprising pongal, upma and other items would be served to the children at their respective campuses by a group of women NGOs who prepared the food through a common kitchen. The officials said that from Monday to Friday, based on the menu prepared with vegetables would be prepared by the cooks between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. They would be transported in vehicles and be ready to serve for the children from 8.30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The officials further said that the breakfast scheme was also enhanced to more schools in the district covering Periakulam, K Myladumparai, Theni, Bodi, Chinnamanur and Uthamapalayam. Along with the District Collector, Cumbum MLA N Ramakrishnan joined during the launch of the scheme.

In Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Dindigul districts, along with the Collectors, MPs, MLAs and Mayors joined the inaugural scheme, officials added.

