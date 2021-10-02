CM announces slew of development works for Pappapatti panchayat

‘Will monitor the progress every week with the Collector’

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin announced a slew of development works for Pappapatti reserved panchayat, including new panchayat office building, ration shop, anganwadi and overhead tank, here on Friday.

Addressing the grama sabha meeting at the rural local body, Mr. Stalin said that a new panchayat office at a cost of ₹23.57 lakh under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme would be constructed at Pappapatti.

A new building for anganwadi at Mahadevanpatti at a cost of ₹10.93 lakh and a ration shop at Pappapatti at a cost of ₹14.59 lakh would also been constructed.

Basic amenities at the cremation yards in the villages of Pappapatti, Mahadevanpatti, Paeyanpatti and Karayanpatti would be provided at an outlay of ₹48 lakh.

A new overhead tank with a capacity of 30,000 litres will come up at Pappapatti. A threshing plot will be constructed at a cost of ₹6 lakh at Karayanpatti. The Chief Minister also announced provision of street-lights and additional street-lights in the panchayat.

“I will monitor the progress of these works every week with the Collector,” Mr. Stalin said.

Earlier, panchayat president S. Muruganantham, wanted the Government to make Pappapatti panchayat a model local body in the State. Local people raised several issues concerning the local body.

Concrete lining for the 58-village canal scheme, assured irrigation through the canal and a new extension canal to feed four tanks around the panchayat were some of the demands raised by the residents.

Among other demands were a playground in the locality, 10% reservation for denotified tribes people in government jobs and employment and a training centre for job aspirants.

The residents generously appreciated Secretary to Chief Minister and former Madurai Collector T. Udhayachandran, who helped in restoring democratic set up in the reserved panchayat by ensuring proper election in 2006.

Large number of police personnel was deployed at the venue anticipating a possible protest from denotified tribes against 10.5% internal reservation given to Vanniyars within MBC quota.