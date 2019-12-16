CJ given warm welcome

MADURAI

“Presiding over a court in a city that is rich in culture, civilization and humanity is a matter of pride,” said Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi in his reply to the welcome given to him at the High Court Bench here on Monday.

Chief Justice Sahi said that there was no difference between the advocates practising before the Principal seat in Chennai and the High Court Bench in Madurai. “Your strength will take the High Court Bench to far greater heights,” he said.

The Chief Justice, who was given a welcome at Court Hall No. 1, thanked the sitting Madras High Court Judges, Additional Advocate General, office-bearers of the Bar Associations of the High Court Bench and the registry for the welcome.

The Chief Justice, who is on a three-day visit to the city, will inaugurate the High Court police station, a mobile phone tower and ambulance service at the High Court Bench on Tuesday.