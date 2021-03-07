‘CITU wants to stop safety violations in fireworks units, not to close them down’

Virudhunagar district unit of Centre of Indian Trade Union has appealed to the State and Centre to set right violations of safety norms found in fireworks units to safeguard the lives of workers rather than suspend their licences.
In a statement, unit secretary P.N. Deva and president M. Mahalakshmi have said that the special teams formed by the district administration have suspended the licences of 28 fireworks units after fatal accidents at two places that claimed 29 lives in February. Suspension of licences will lead to unemployment to workers and their livelihood will be affected.
The statement has also flayed Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation for its recent circular advising fireworks units to follow Supreme Court directives.
Suspension of licenses by PESO for 11 units for violation of safety norms will affect the fireworks industry. The action by PESO will cripple the industry. The officials, instead of suspending the licences, should regulate units that are found to have violated safety rules.
“Otherwise, the government should provide wages to workers who lose their livelihood on account of closure of units,” Mr. Deva said.
