CII donates medical supplies

MADURAI

Members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tamil Nadu, presented ₹ 50-lakh worth medical supplies, including 50 oxygen concentrators, one lakh three-ply masks and hand sanitisers to Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Industries, at Virudhunagar on Sunday.

According to a CII press release, a delegation, including Hari Thiagarajan, immediate past chairman, CII, TN, B. Subbaraman, Chairman, CII, Madurai zone, A.P.J. Jaisinh Vaerkar, Vice-Chairman, CII, Madurai zone, and S. Kannan, Director, CII, TN., explained to the Minister the various covid relief activities carried out by the CII in some of the southern districts, including Madurai, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram.

The members said that they had been instrumental in setting up an oxygen generation plant in Thoppur, Madurai, and distributing dry ration to families who had lost their kith and kin due to covid-19 complications, food packets to patients in covid care centres in Madurai.