Children who took part in summer sports camp honoured; Collector urges them to join sports hostels

Kanniyakumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar honoured the children who participated in the summer sports camp during the valedictory function held here on Monday.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu organised the summer sports camp at Anna Stadium here for students below the age of 18 and interested in sports. After identifying their talents, coaches from various track and field events trained the participants from April 29. The participants were coached in track events and in basketball, football, hockey, and volleyball between 6.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. at Anna Stadium every day.

Moreover, the participants were trained in swimming since the children tend to drown whenever they take a dip in the waterbodies. Swimming competitions were conducted for the participants.

A total of 449 students participated in the summer camp where nutritious meals, fruits, and eggs were served to them.

“Since the coaches have identified your area of interest in sports and your hidden talent in a particular game or track event, they have trained you in these events during the summer camp. You should continue the practice every day in your place and also in your schools or colleges after the end of the summer camp. This is only a beginning. Those who want to join the sports hostels to become outstanding sports personalities and participate in State-level, national-level, and international meets, should apply on time. Since the sports hostels of SDAT with highly talented coaches are doing wonders for students interested in sports, you should make use of it,” said Mr. Sridhar.

The Collector also honoured the participants of the summer camp, including his sons Agasthya Ponugu and Vidhath Ponugu, with certificates.

District Sports Officer Rajesh, sponsors Ajit Kumar and Paulraj and coaches participated in the valedictory function.