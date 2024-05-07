Children learn to make ‘nungu vandi’ at free camp organised by NGO

May 07, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MADURAI

A skill development training camp was organised by ‘Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Valiyil Nanbargal,’ a non-profit organisation, at Subbarayalu Memorial Memorial Middle School at Alwarpuram in Madurai on Tuesday to educate children from arts to sports.

The free camp which is conducted throughout the month of May would focus on various things like teaching children about the traditional sports and food that were turning extinct due to rapid urbanisation.

A social activist, G. Ashok Kumar, who was invited to the camp to converse with the students about the need to protect ‘panai maram,’ or palm trees, engaged with the kids the old school way, by sitting among trees, and under the sun and without any screens. He elucidated to the children the uses of the ‘panai maram’ and taught them the various toys that could be made out of the ‘nungu’ fruit (water apple).

Most notable and attractive part of the event was the ‘nungu vandi’, a toy made using two ‘nungu’ fruit shells as wheels, and a stick as the controller. The kids had a lot of fun running it around the ground.

Mr. Kumar, who works with a keen purpose to protect ‘panai maram,’ or palm trees, said that he had organised several such sessions across the district to make people aware of such a wonderful natural gift which has started slowly fading away from the memories of people.

‘’The ‘panai maram’ lives for 115 years, and it’ll grow even if you just throw away the seed. I want the students to save the trees by at least throwing away the seeds,” he stated.

As part of the event, children were provided with traditional refreshments every day such as buttermilk and cereals like ‘Channa,’ and ‘Pea.’ The food, in addition to serving as a nutrition for the children, would also help in introducing them to traditional foods.

“By incorporating traditional foods into the programme, they enrich the learning experience and provide children with a well-rounded education that encompasses both academic knowledge and cultural awareness,” said the organisers.