Chidambaram blames Union govt. for Spices Park remaining inactive in Sivaganga district for a decade

Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that the foundation stone was laid here in 2008 and the Spices Park was launched in 2013 with the objective of promoting turmeric and chilli growers.

December 24, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

L Srikrishna
L Srikrishna
Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram. File

Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said on Saturday that the Spices Park, which was established here in Sivaganga district about a decade ago, continued to remain a non-starter and blamed the Union government for its “lackadaisical attitude”.

Speaking at the investor conclave, organised by the Spices Board of India, he said that with the objective of promoting turmeric and chilli growers, the foundation stone was laid here in 2008 and the Spices Park was launched in 2013. However, the passive role played by the Centre had doomed the prospects of the entrepreneurs here, he charged.

The then Tamil Nadu government had obtained 73 acres and handed it over to the Union government, which allotted funds for establishing the park. For this purpose, 23 acres was earmarked and various facilities were installed at ₹28 crore. Warehouses, quality testing centres, segregation facility and among others were provided at the sprawling campus.

The continued “muteness” by the Centre had led to a dormant state of the Park and he blamed the rulers for the poor show.

However, with the Spices Board of India having relaxed norms, Mr. Chidambaram hoped it may benefit the private entrepreneurs to take a look once again and benefit from the infrastructural facilities. He wished the Spices Park employed a large number of workforce and turned it into a vibrant model to other parks in the country.

The buyer-seller meet was presided over by Sivaganga District Collector Asha Ajith in which senior officials from the Spices Board of India led by Ramasri and others participated.

Tamil Nadu Minister K.R. Periakaruppan, MLAs Mangudi and Senthilnathan and other officials in the Spices Park were present at the conclave.

