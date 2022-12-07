Check encroachments around Tiruchendur temple, remove them: Madras HC

December 07, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to undertake a comprehensive survey and audit of the temple properties around the Subramaniya Swamy temple in Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district in order to ascertain the nature of encroachment and alienation of the same.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the authorities to take immediate action if there were encroachments. Appropriate action should be taken by invoking Section 78 of the HR & CE Act after affording due opportunity of hearing to all the parties.

The court made it clear that the pendency of a civil suit, if any, between the private parties and the temple will not be a bar for retrieving the properties of the temple and taking possession of the properties, in accordance with law. All Departments shall assist the HR & CE Department for identification of the encroached lands belonging to the temple and for appropriate action, the judges said.

The judges observed that the court has repeatedly held that temples in Tamil Nadu are not only a source of identification of the ancient culture, but also a testimony of knowledge and talent in the field of arts, science and sculpture and a conduit for spiritual activities as well. The properties of the religious institutions, more particularly, that of the temples, have to be maintained properly in order to derive more income to spend for their betterment.

Therefore, the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department is duty bound to ensure that the temples and its properties are properly administered and that their income is duly appropriated for the purpose for which they were founded or exist, the judges observed.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed in 2015 by T. Velmurugan of Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district who sought an appropriate direction to the authorities to protect, safeguard and maintain the properties of the Subramaniya Swamy temple in Tiruchendur, without being alienated in favour of any third parties.